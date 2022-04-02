What: The housing market is facing a lack of inventory, and agents are constantly looking for ways to increase their listings despite the ongoing limitations. So how do you handle demand when there is no supply? In this webinar, agents will learn strategies and tips for increasing their listing inventory, even in the toughest low-inventory markets, and how to reach potential sellers when facing an inventory shortage.

When: Wed., April 6 at 3 p.m. ET

Moderated by: Verl Workman, CEO and founder of Workman Success Systems, has delivered keynotes, seminars and more to thousands of real estate professionals worldwide. Drawing on his experience in sales, marketing, management and technology, Workman has empowered the masses to expand their knowledge and achieve their goals.

Jess Cave is a University of North Carolina at Wilmington graduate with over 12 years of marketing experience. She has spent the last nine years working in the fast-paced software industry at Boomtown where, in her current role, she drives the digital marketing strategy for the brand. Cave enjoys helping bring awareness to real estate professionals of Boomtown’s products and services and helping them become successful.

Denise Klein is an industry leader who is committed to helping agents accelerate and build seven-figure real estate businesses that will thrive in any market. She is a CE instructor for contract, law, agency and ethics in the state of Nevada, teaching thousands of students every month. She is also an instructor for post licensing, which serves new agents during their first year in the industry. Klein believes that there is a system for everything, and when you follow the systems, you guarantee your success.

Ron Howard is a top-producing team leader, senior coach and bestselling author of Create Demand & Stop Chasing Business and Profitability and Performance Pitstops for Real Estate Rockstars & Team Leaders. As a team leader and a senior coach with Workman Success Systems, he has made an immeasurable impact by helping agents improve their businesses and lives by transforming them into profitable and high-performing business leaders.

