RLAH Real Estate of Washington, D.C. is joining @properties as the tech-focused brokerage firm’s newest and largest franchise affiliate, the two companies announced this week.

The rebranded RLAH @properties becomes Chicago-based @properties’ first affiliate on the East Coast. @properties already has franchise affiliates in Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, and Texas, and is the largest brokerage firm in Chicago and among the 10 largest in the U.S., the company stated.

RLAH, founded in 2012 by Jason Sherman and Justin Levitch, includes six offices and 370 agents and will continue to serve homebuyers and sellers in the Washington metropolitan area, including the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia. The company reports a closed sales volume of $1.98 billion in 2021.

“@properties just handed us the most unique and rare tech in the real estate industry,” said Sherman. “We have always prided ourselves on offering incomparable service and expertise, but we never had infrastructure like this to go with it. To make a car analogy, if most brokerages are powered by V6 engines, @properties is a Ferrari.”

“RLAH Real Estate and @properties are aligned on many levels, from culture to values to the paths we followed during our first years in business. It makes this a very natural fit,” added Thad Wong, co-CEO and co-founder of @properties. “With a successful brokerage and a rapidly growing presence in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia market, we’re confident that Jason, Justin and the agents at RLAH are the right partners to help grow the @properties brand in size and reputation.”

