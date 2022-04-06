Sometimes, in the world of real estate, the door to greater success is opened not by what you know, but by who you know. Such was the case when Staten Island, New York, REALTOR® Sarah Palumbo of RE/MAX Edge heard about the suite of digital marketing tools from ShelterZoom, 1Report, after representing the buyer for a home listed by Staten Island broker, and ShelterZoom Co-Founder, Allen Alishahi. She saw how the platform solved multiple pain points in one.

After working with Alishahi, Palumbo jumped at the chance to become part of the rapidly growing group of ShelterZoom users, successfully tapping into the company’s 1REport platform.

Offering lead generation, cultivation and expansion capabilities, a vast array of marketing tools and highly secure contract management features, Palumbo points to 1REport as a “one-stop shop” for almost everything a REALTOR® needs to succeed.

“All the tools are there, and 1REport makes integrating those features seamless and very user-friendly across the platform,” says Palumbo. “It helps make me, the REALTOR®, the central focus in the transaction.”

Because real estate professionals are often forced to use multiple tools from multiple vendors, Palumbo instantly bonded with the 1REport platform since it puts everything she needs to do her job in one place.

“With everything at my fingertips, it helps me stay in control of the deal and all the details,” says Palumbo.

“It’s a place where the entire transaction lives, from lead generation all the way through final contracts,” she adds. “Once a lead comes in, we’re able to capture it right away and engage the lead through the platform with an immediate greeting so that my sellers never miss an opportunity.”

The process begins with a QR code feature that lets agents claim this piece of digital “real estate” so that they own the leads that come through their portal. While most other QR providers collect and store the contact information of leads so they can later sell them to other agents, Palumbo likes that ShelterZoom’s QR code will only send the information to her as the owner of the QR code.

Every QR code comes with a URL that directs people to the same 1REport so agents can share the link in an email, text message, Tweet, newsletter or other online communication when a QR code isn’t needed. Agents even have the option of sharing the QR code publicly or privately.

For marketing and assisting clients with luxury listings, Palumbo can pile on with selling points that will help net the client more money, since 1REport provides the tech landscape to put it all out there for qualified buyers.

She explains one of her first moments realizing the power of 1REport by saying, “I had a lead come in from someone who scanned the QR code, and I was instantly able to make contact with her, talk about what she was looking for and set up a showing right on the spot. Once they are in the system, I can attach other listings they might be interested in as well as my personal 1REport, all personally branded.”

Palumbo also enjoys the privacy and security that comes through the platform’s blockchain technology.

“I see this as the future of real estate,” concludes Palumbo. “Everything is going to be so much more private and secure. 1REport works better than any other platform I’ve seen. Not only is it easier to update, but it’s also easy on the eyes.”

For more information, visit https://shelterzoom.com.