Many successful agents start a real estate team with enthusiasm and drive, but then face confusion and uncertainty as they get going. How do you go from being a high producer to a strong leader? How can you feel confident that your agents will treat people as you would, establish a strong referral network and close sales? Valuable real estate training is the answer.

Providing real estate training will give your team a strong base to work from, arming them with the knowledge and skills to succeed. Here are five ways training can take your team from chaotic to thriving:

Provide Structure

Training creates a solid foundation and establishes systems for success. Through training, your agents will receive action items and step-by-step guidance, giving them the structure they need to generate more leads and close more deals.

Improve Communication Skills

Real estate agents need to have excellent communication skills to connect with clients. The right training will teach your agents to communicate clearly and consistently, whether it’s in person, in writing or online.

Enhance Productivity

Real estate training can teach time management strategies, so your agents can get more done each day. They’ll learn how to organize their day so that everything they do is keeping them on track to close more sales.

Boost Lead Generation

Training can significantly enhance the lead generation efforts of your team. They’ll discover powerful techniques for creating a pipeline of high-quality leads. They’ll also learn how to organize, qualify and nurture their leads, so they’ll never be without a deal in the works.

Create Harmony

Teams can sometimes feel disjointed. Yours is likely made up of agents with varying levels of expertise and ways of conducting business. Training can get everyone on the same page by establishing a shared, solid foundation. Everyone will essentially be working under the same system, creating a sense of shared purpose.

How to Provide Real Estate Training for Your Team

With so many advantages, deciding to make training a part of your real estate team culture is an easy choice to make. What’s not as easy, however, is figuring out how you’ll find the time to train your team to operate at the highest level. Fortunately, you don’t have to overwhelm yourself with developing your own training program. Buffini & Company offers several real estate training solutions for all career levels. Designed with the busy real estate leader in mind, all courses come complete with the materials to prepare and lead a successful class.

When you join Team Coaching Membership, you become Buffini Certified to lead 100 Days to Greatness for your team. This program is perfect for onboarding new agents. They’ll learn the fundamentals of working by referral and get weekly action steps to help them generate quality leads, gain the skills to close more deals and much more.

Not sure if leading a team is right for you? Watch “Teams: The Future of Real Estate” and learn why this is the biggest (and most rewarding) opportunity in real estate today.