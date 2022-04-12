Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has announced the launch of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices ‘Pawfect’ Home Sweepstakes, where individuals can enter for a chance to win a custom-built, pint-sized replica of their own home for their loyal companion.

“Pets are what make a house a home and we all know when considering a property there’s no denying pets call the shots much more than we give them credit for,” said Christy Budnick, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “We are excited to provide an opportunity to give pets something that’s better than treats or toys: a custom-built, pet-sized pet house.”

Five Grand Prize winners will receive a custom-made pet home. The sweepstakes is available in the United States, Canada, Mexico on April 11 followed by the United Kingdom, Portugal, Greece and Spain, which launches on April 25.

To enter the sweepstakes, consumers can visit www.BHHSpawfecthome.com between April 11, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. ET and June 6, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET U.S. Limit 1 base entry per person per day. See Official Rules eligibility requirements, prize description and limitations.

For more information or to enter the sweepstakes visit www.BHHSpawfecthome.com.