Thanks to a booming housing market, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is experiencing rapid growth in the first quarter of 2022, the company has announced.

“We’ve signed on 15 new franchisees since January of this year,” said Harpal Kalsi, the company’s vice president of Franchise Development, “and we are expecting to have a total of 80 new franchisees come aboard by the end of 2022.”

“When we went through the pandemic and the sellers’ market boomed there were lots of articles circulating warning buyers not to skip home inspections,” added Dan Steward, president and CEO of Pillar To Post. “The after effect for those who didn’t heed that advice has increased the need for more home inspectors. That fact, coupled with our latest technologies that allow “contactless” home inspections, doubled our franchisee inquiries from pre-pandemic days.”

The U.S. building inspector industry, measured by revenue, is estimated to have a market size of $4.9 billion in 2022, according to global research firm IBISWorld.