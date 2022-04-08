Many buyers are waiving the home inspection in today’s market but even after closing, your clients can reap the benefits of having a professional, thorough home inspection.

First, the home inspection allows the buyer to learn about any major defects or damage that may not have been disclosed. Things like a new roof or repairing a foundation are costly and will need to be budgeted for, on top of all the usual costs of homeownership.

Second, the home inspection can reveal potential safety concerns. The electrical system may be outdated or have faulty and unsafe wiring. The panel could be undersized and unable to meet a modern household’s needs. There could be safety issues with the furnace or fireplace that need to be addressed. If the buyer is unaware of existing conditions, it can put them in harm’s way.

Third, a home inspection is also the best way for a buyer to get to know the condition of the home in general. Is the attic adequately insulated? Is the furnace on its last legs? Is that water stain caused by an active leak, or is it not really a concern? Discovering issues like these gives the owner a clear-eyed perspective on their new home.

In short, the buyer needs to know what they’re buying. Whether or not it’s part of the transaction process or takes place after closing, a home inspection is in the buyer’s best interest and is key to their peace of mind.

Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is committed to ensuring confident home ownership. To learn more about our new ‘Ultimate Home Inspection’ and how Pillar To Post Home Inspectors can help you and your clients, visit pillartopost.com.