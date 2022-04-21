Rocket Mortgage has announced it is again partnering with the Los Angeles Rams to operate the “Rocket Mortgage Draft House,” a luxury Hollywood Hills home the Rams have converted into a unique location to serve as Draft headquarters beginning later this month.

In addition, the Rocket Mortgage Draft House will be opened to the public through a “GM for the Day” sweepstakes where the winner can visit the home and meet Rams General Manager Les Snead and other team executives, a press release stated.

“We are thrilled to once again rewrite the rules with Rocket Mortgage and host our draft at the breathtaking Rocket Mortgage Draft House in the Hollywood Hills,” said Los Angeles Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jennifer Prince. “Starting with our inaugural Draft House and culminating with a victory in Super Bowl LVI, last year we set the standard for how an NFL team operates. We can’t wait to build on that success off-the-field as Les and Sean continue to build a championship team on-the-field.”

According to the announcement, the Rams will produce live Draft coverage from the Rocket Mortgage Draft House, including up-to-date content about each of the team’s selections and live shows. In addition, the Rams’ “Inside the Draft presented by Rocket Mortgage” series will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what goes into building a championship roster.

Rocket says the complex will also include a “Rocket Mortgage VIP Lounge,” which includes a golf simulator, a skateboard ramp and curated artwork throughout the house.

Fans can watch McVay and Snead tour the Draft House Hills on the Rams’ official channel here. All three days of the 2022 NFL Draft will be broadcast on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC, including two nights of primetime coverage on Thursday and Friday. The sweepstakes will run through Monday, May 2 and can be entered here: www.therams.com/rocketmortgagedrafthouse.