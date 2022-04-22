BoomTown announced the next evolution of its Success Assurance program, offering full database monitoring and engagement in addition to qualifying and engaging new leads on an agent’s behalf.

“Any effective website or CRM should be monitoring behavioral data, but it’s the actions taken on those insights that drives success and realizes ROI for real estate businesses,” said Grier Allen, CEO & President of BoomTown. “Success Assurance provides a dedicated resource to not only track and monitor opportunities on an agent’s behalf, but to leverage those insights to reach out and engage each opportunity with the right message, at the right time, creating meaningful conversations that ensure clients never miss an opportunity to work with a new or past homebuyer or seller.”

The expanded offering allows the Success Assurance concierge to not only handle the qualification and management of new lead registrations, but to also monitor each lead in an agent’s database, tracking unique and predictive behaviors that indicate a readiness to transact, and reaching out on an agent’s behalf. Their outreach is triggered by specific behaviors, actions taken on insight, that most likely correlate to conversion, because they are reaching a homebuyer or seller at the right time, with the right message. This type of meaningful outreach yields a connection rate of almost 50%.

“BoomTown’s Success Assurance Program is a massive advantage versus using a text bot to engage leads,” says Andrew Undem of SURE Group of Berkshire Hathaway Homesale Realty. “You have an actual person working on your behalf, leveraging data and behaviors for each opportunity, and ensuring they are reaching out at the right moment and relaying the right information to build rapport and create a connection.”

For more about BoomTown visit boomtownroi.com.