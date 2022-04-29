RISMedia has announced the release of its latest report, RISMedia’s Social Media & Digital Marketing Trends for 2022.

The report, a Premier member-exclusive, examines why in today’s competitive market, a sound social media strategy is a must-have for real estate success. It explores how taking a clear and deliberate approach not only promotes an agent’s brand and business, but also expands their entire network, from leads to prospects to professional peers.

The report offers information on how agents can engage and educate their network, ultimately boosting their reputation as a trusted real estate expert. Social Media & Digital Marketing Trends for 2022 is an unmatched resource that curates trends, tips, tactics and actionable takeaways from many of the top social media leaders in the real estate space. This report is replete with hands-on social media strategies and real-world examples designed to give you a leg up on the competition.

Key takeaways include:

Learn how to be authentic: How to humanize yourself and your brand in the digital space

How to humanize yourself and your brand in the digital space Top-performing social platforms: Tried-and-true performers and up-and-coming channels you must adopt to be successful

Tried-and-true performers and up-and-coming channels you must adopt to be successful From boomer to Gen Z: Learn how to reach and influence buyers and sellers of all ages

Learn how to reach and influence buyers and sellers of all ages Budgeting for success: Find out where your social media marketing dollars are best spent

Find out where your social media marketing dollars are best spent Actionable takeaways: Winning advice and strategies from the industry’s social media experts

Read the Report

To read this report, you must be a member of RISMedia’s Premier. RISMedia’s Premier offers the exclusive information and insights necessary for real estate professionals to achieve unparalleled success, including investigative journalism, business development strategies, exclusive research and monthly in-depth reports like this one. Gain a deeper understanding of complex industry trends through practical breakdowns and actionable takeaways with RISMedia’s Premier Reports.

For more information, visit www.rismedia.com/premier.