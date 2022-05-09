Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC has reported that it has achieved impressive growth milestones in 2021 by renewing 101 affiliated companies with the extension of their agreements, according to a recent release. The brand extended agreements for 17 companies, accounting for more than $2.3 billion in sales volume. The company has also added eight new affiliated companies since January 1, including:

Coldwell Banker Platinum, Roseburg, Oregon

Coldwell Banker Tony Bachman Group, Sioux Falls, Idaho

Coldwell Banker CK Select, Concord, North Carolina

Coldwell Banker Metro Real Estate, Waterford, Michigan

Coldwell Banker Key Realty, Franklinton, Louisiana

Coldwell Banker Commercial Green & Green, Helena, Montana

Coldwell Banker Commercial Whitbeck, Plattsburg, New York

Coldwell Banker Richwill Realty, Davenport, Florida

“It goes without saying how proud I am of the Coldwell Banker network in achieving these milestones and how grateful I am to help lead such an impressive group of individuals towards excellence in the real estate industry,” said Liz Gehringer, president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. “Our network is filled with incredible talent and it’s rewarding to see others appreciating the value and strength of the brand and wanting to be part of a powerful network that is recognized and celebrated worldwide. Our doors are always open to talent, and we pride ourselves in helping extraordinary entrepreneurs leave their mark in this industry. Our growth results are confirmation of our success.”

For more information, visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.