Realogy has announced the recognition of Senior Vice President and Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer Shacara Delgado by Executive Women of New Jersey’s (EWNJ) during the 2022 Salute to the Policy Makers Gala earlier this week. The recognition celebrates the contributions of high-achieving New Jersey women leaders from the private and the public sectors.

“It’s an absolute honor to be recognized by Executive Women of New Jersey with so many of my incredible peers who inspire me to continue paving a path for women in business,” said Delgado. “I’m proud of Realogy’s commitment to operating with unwavering integrity, especially when it comes to creating new professional opportunities for women and other underrepresented groups.”

Delgado joined Realogy in 2002 and was appointed chief ethics and compliance officer in June 2019. She leads Realogy’s ethics and compliance program, which has been recognized for 11 consecutive years by Ethisphere as part of the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation. Under her leadership, Realogy released a refreshed Code of Ethics in 2021 and the companion Key Employment Policies, incorporating evolving business requirements and best practices. In addition to leading the company’s compliance program, she manages employment, benefits, and contractor relations legal matters.

“Shacara has been an incredibly effective leader in spearheading Realogy’s ongoing commitment to business ethics, so it’s fitting to see her name alongside the accomplished leaders on this list,” said Marilyn Wasser, Realogy executive vice president and general counsel. “Shacara’s exceptional dedication to her team and the betterment of our industry has established her both as an expert and a role model for the aspiring leaders in our organization.”

EWNJ is a leading executive women’s organization committed to increasing the presence of women on boards and in top leadership positions within New Jersey companies. This year’s Salute to the Policy Makers Gala honored 32 of New Jersey’s most accomplished women leaders in business, government, and academia.

“We’re proud to spotlight Shacara Delgado alongside the other groundbreaking leaders on this list at this year’s gala because of what their presence represents for women in the workplace,” explained Anna María Tejada, president of EWNJ and partner at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP. “It is undeniable that there is an abundance of talented and highly capable women leaders, yet women continue to be severely underrepresented on boards and in the senior leadership of public, private, and civic organizations, especially in the wake of the pandemic, which had an outsized impact on women. That’s why we felt this list was particularly timely in the current economic climate. It is crucial to showcase the impact of women’s leadership, and to recognize the talent, expertise, and experience that we bring to the workplace.”

The full list of honorees recognized at the 2022 Salute to the Policy Makers Gala is available here. More information about Realogy’s commitment to ethics, integrity and its dedication to responsible corporate citizenship can be found in the 2021 Realogy Corporate Social Responsibility Report.