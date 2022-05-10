The CENTURY 21® System has announced that Denver-based 360 Dwellings Real Estate has affiliated with the brand, relaunching as CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate.

Daniel Bishop, broker of the new office, and his team say the move supports their goal to grow the company throughout Colorado.

“My mission is for my family of agents to best serve the public and for everyone involved in the process to have their real estate dreams become a reality,” said Bishop. “The CENTURY 21 brand’s commitment to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences aligns perfectly with our company’s “client-first” legacy as together with the entire C21® System we transform the real estate industry from transactional to experiential, making each client’ an experience worth celebrating.”

CENTURY 21 Elevated Real Estate officially opened at 1001 Bannock Street on April 26.

“I’ve known Daniel for years, and he has a history of giving 121% in everything that he does for his agents and for the communities where he lives and works,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “His growth into the Denver metro market is amazing news for us but more importantly, for real estate consumers and sales professionals looking for a new place to call home.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.