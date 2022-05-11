Setting up a craft space doesn’t require a lot of room, but it does require a lot of planning. Whether you have a separate bedroom to use for crafting or art, or you want to set up a small spot within a room in your home, these tips can help you create the perfect crafting space for your needs.

Evaluate Your Projects

Creative people often have multiple projects going at once, and some love to dabble in different mediums. Understand what you truly want out of a craft or art space. Try to limit yourself to a few dedicated mediums. Remember that there’s not enough time to do every project and it can be very difficult to organize materials for too many mediums. You can always attend a local class for one-off projects. Keep your craft space limited.

Pick a Crafting Surface

Desks are obvious choices for a crafting surface but don’t be afraid to think outside the box. For sewing or large papercrafts, a built-in countertop may serve you better. If you plan to do a lot of painting or drawing, a drafting table that allows the surface to prop up at an angle can be a great option. Since your surface decides your space, be sure to pick this first.

Decide on Your Display Style

Open Acessess Style: Some creative brains love to see all their items on display. Grouping like items together in clear jars or containers can be a perfect option for these kinds of crafters. Open shelving and pegboard organizers with hooks can also benefit a crafter who wants tools and accessories easy to access.

Hidden and Contained Style: Some crafters are overwhelmed by too much visual stimulation. Focus on your art by storing items in clearly labeled opaque containers and boxes. Tall shelves with drawers and organizers inside can help with this display style.

Create Zones for Each Medium

Create zones within your organization to prevent a disjointed space. Section off portions of your crafting area to organize each craft medium. Watercolors, paintbrushes and your watercolor paper should be in a separate zone from all fabric and sewing supplies, for instance. Creating clearly marked zones can make finding tools and keeping your space clean a breeze long-term.

Cull Supplies Regularly

Creative people can find it hard to part with items. Remember that not all items need to be reused. Some things belong in the recycling bin or even the trash can. Plan to regularly cull your supplies. Donate anything new you don’t regularly use. This can help keep your craft space functional.