What: Together with RISMedia, Dermot Buffini, CEO of Buffini & Company, will discuss the lessons that have helped guide Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno Co-Founder & CEO, Chris Trapani, in his leadership role with the Los Gatos, California-based company.

This webinar will be moderated by RISMedia’s Founder, President and CEO John Featherston. Make sure you join thousands of your peers and register for your free (virtual) seat!

When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 1 p.m. ET

Register Now!

Sponsored by



Moderated by



Speakers

Dermot Buffini has challenged and transformed what it means to be an effective chief executive officer. As CEO, Buffini leads Buffini & Company, ensuring each team member has the tools to help clients win in business and life. Before becoming CEO, Buffini was involved with events, training, coaching, corporate relationships and business development.

Chris Trapani, co-founder and CEO of Sereno, has spent the last 16 years growing his company to 18 locations with over 600 experienced REALTORS®. The company has established itself as the No.1 independent brokerage in Northern California and is consistently recognized as a top-performing company nationally. Earlier this year, Sereno combined forces with @properties in Chicago, and through this partnership, has become a partner in Christie’s International Real Estate, now known as Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno. Trapani is a member of Los Gatos Rotary, Saratoga Federated Church and also serves as Chair of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo’s President’s Council of Advisors.

Moderator: John Featherston is the founder, president and CEO of RISMedia, now celebrating its 42nd year. Since 1980, Since 1980, RISMedia, the leader in real estate information, has been servicing more than 500,000 of the residential real estate industry’s most productive and successful agents, brokers and related service professionals with news, trends and business development strategies

Each month, RISMedia’s webinars draw more than 1,000 agents and brokers from across the country, eager for exclusive insight from the industry’s most profitable professionals. For a recap of our recent webinar, “How to Use Technology to Accelerate Your Business Growth” please visit RISMedia’s Housecall. To access all RISMedia webinars, please subscribe on YouTube.