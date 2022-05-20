Chicago-based Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) recently promoted Effie Atsaves to vice president, marketing, the company has announced. In this role, Atsaves will continue to lead the marketing team, while developing strategies for enhancing LeadingRE’s branding opportunities, delivering valuable member tools and resources, and elevating network communications, the company stated.

Atsaves joined LeadingRE in 2010, most recently serving as executive director, marketing. Her accomplishments include expanding the company’s marketing capabilities with the addition of a video production team, executing the company’s re-branding, delivering innovative marketing campaigns, and growing the annual MarTech event.

Prior to joining LeadingRE, Atsaves was the digital marketing manager for a website development company, where she devised digital marketing and web strategies for some of the largest real estate brokerages in the U.S. Additional real estate marketing experience includes over a decade serving as director of advertising for a prominent Chicago-based brokerage.

“Effie does an impressive job leading our marketing team, driving our branding and marketing initiatives, overseeing our member communications, serving as the liaison for our Marketing and Technology Advisory Council, and directing our MarTech event. We are pleased to recognize her achievements with this promotion,” said LeadingRE Executive Vice President, Member Services Kate Reisinger.

Atsaves is a licensed Illinois real estate broker and a graduate of the University of Illinois Chicago. She is based in the company’s Chicago headquarters and can be reached at eatsaves@LeadingRE.com.

For more information about LeadingRE, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.