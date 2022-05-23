Nancy Almodovar

CEO and Broker

Nan and Company Properties, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®

Houston, Texas

https://www.nanproperties.com/

Region served: Greater Houston

Years in real estate: 18

Number of offices: 4

Number of agents: 120 licensed and 89 active agents

Reflecting on your years in real estate, what is the most important piece of advice you have for aspiring agents?

Always have a goal in mind. You have to have something that you’re working toward, and with everything you do, not only goals for yourself, but for the agency as well. Also, be aware of distractions, whether it’s personal or business. Nowadays, with social media and everything going on in our world, it’s extremely important to stay focused and not let distractions get in the way or waste your time.

As we continue through 2022, what are you most looking forward to in your respective market?

We’re looking forward to a very strong year and we’re extremely excited about 2022. I know that a few individuals in our industry—including buyers and sellers—are concerned with interest rates; however, they are still in the single digits. I’m also looking forward to more homes hitting the market. Builders went through a phase when supplies were down and it was hard to get construction material, but I think we’ll finally start seeing a lot more homes hitting the market.

What does it mean to be a woman in real estate, and how can other women navigate competitive industries without gender bias?

I always say the two best accessories I wear as a woman are being confident and respecting myself. Whether you’re presenting to a client or negotiating a deal, having knowledge on what you’re doing exudes confidence, which is why it’s so important to educate yourself. Also, it’s important to carry yourself in a professional manner. You have to remind yourself that you’re dealing with the biggest investment in someone’s life.

How have you differentiated your brokerage from other competitors in the area?

We’re always trying to stay ahead of the trend. When I opened Nan, the first individual I hired was a videographer. I wanted to make sure we had the foundation of a brokerage that would be doing things differently than everybody else. We have an in-house marketing team as well as a production team, and employ the use of drone technology, 3D rendering and 4K video in our new production space within Nan Studios. It goes to show just how much content we want to create on a daily or weekly basis, not only for our agents to be able to connect with clients, but also to educate our buyers, sellers and our team.

What are your best self-care tips when juggling real estate, motherhood and everything in between?

I’m huge on meditation. I put my phone on “do not disturb,” run a Spotify playlist of meditation songs and sounds on repeat, and just quiet my mind for 20 minutes so I can reset. It’s what I need to do for myself to make sure I’m mentally prepared for each day.

What has been your most rewarding career success to date? We recently sold the Exclusive Astoria Penthouse, Houston’s second highest-price penthouse, as well as Houston’s $16M di Portanova Home. Located on the River Oaks Boulevard, considered the “Beverly Hills of Houston,” it sold in less than four weeks.

