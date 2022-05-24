Building a team is hard work. There is so much more to it than just finding someone to do administrative tasks or finding agents who are eager to work. Most agents and team leaders make the mistake of hiring friends or family members or hiring the first applicant we hear from. We jump in, anxious and grateful to have help, not realizing what this can mean for our business in the long term.

Hey, don’t feel bad. We’ve all done it.

For the best results, hiring should be a slow, methodical process. Because let’s face it…we aren’t just looking for ANYone. We are looking for THE one. If we make this shift in our mindset, we get really serious about determining if a candidate is the RIGHT one.

I want you to think about how long it truly takes to train someone. Approximately three months, right? So when we bring on the wrong person because we rushed into it, that is three months lost, and then we’re back to the drawing board of recruiting and interviewing. So, take it slow. Three months is a lot to give away.

There is so much to take into account when bringing someone on. I want you to look past the skillset. We can train someone to do almost anything. Dig deep into their story. Make sure they are a cultural fit: Do they share your core values? Remember, during the first interview they are going to tell you everything you want to hear. By the second interview, you are starting to learn more about them. In the third interview, you should be having other team members interview them and provide you with feedback. By the fourth interview, they should be participating in a team meeting so you see how they interact with the group as a whole. And yes, it should take four interviews, possibly more, to make sure you have the right fit.

I’ve had applicants say, “Why is this taking so long?” My answer: “Because I want to make sure we’re right for each other. I want to make sure you will be happy in this role and be fulfilled by, and passionate about, what you are doing with the team.” Slow hiring is a benefit for the candidate too.

Now, let’s talk about the truly awful other scenario that can occur when we bring the wrong person on. We hire someone who possesses all of the skills. Their resume was on point. They checked all the boxes with regards to experience. It feels like a win. But we didn’t dig in. Then we start noticing a lack of passion in their work ethic. They talk negatively about clients and other team members. They don’t participate in team activities or jump in to help when someone needs it. Now we have toxicity. The negativity spreads because team members feel frustrated and unsupported. They wonder why we would bring someone on who didn’t match our team culture. And why are we letting them stay?

When you get that feeling in your gut that something is wrong, go with your gut and fire fast. We are afraid to let them go because it means starting over. Who is going to do the work in the interim? I can promise you that you will figure that out. Keeping them longer is more detrimental to the team than being without that position.

Building a team can be a beautiful and rewarding experience. Start with knowing your core values and the culture you want to have. Then focus on looking for THE one. Don’t rush into it. We hire slowly to be sure we have the right folks. We fire fast to protect and preserve the team members we already have.

Selina Galanis has recruited and built top real estate teams across the east coast and is currently a Workman Success Systems Master Coach. Get free access to some of the very same tools and resources she has used to create success in her clients’ businesses.