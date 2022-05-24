DirectOffer has announced Jennifer Berman has joined the company as chief operating officer. Berman brings more than 20 years of executive experience in real estate sales leadership, strategic organizational development and promotion of industry-related technology products to the position. She is an internationally recognized industry thought leader, an innovator and a sought-after keynote speaker in the real estate industry, the company stated.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Jennifer to the DirectOffer team,” said Kathleen Lappe, DirectOffer founder and CEO. “In addition to taking a software company public, she has built and led sales teams and implemented systems for several of the nation’s leading brokerage firms. Jennifer brings the leadership skills along with hands-on, in-the-trenches experience to the position. Her globally recognized relationships will help us achieve our mission of helping real estate professionals succeed while removing the barriers to homeownership for those who are often under-represented.”

The company’s patent-pending DO AudioToursTM feature enables agents to bring a home’s story to life by adding audio in any language to listing photos.

“After decades of helping companies build successful enterprises, it was important to me that my next role be one in which I team with a seasoned businesswoman who is not only passionate about delivering a great product, but who has a track record of building great teams,” said Berman. “The team and culture at DirectOffer that Katie has created are rare to find in this business, and she has made it her passion to create accessible, affordable tools that anyone in our industry can use while giving more people the opportunity to become homeowners.”

Berman’s career began in 1998 as a product manager at Top Producer Systems. She served as a CEO and team leader at Keller Williams MDR and in 2013, served as the general manager for Hilton and Hyland and founded Berman & Pollinger, LLC, a luxury real estate consulting firm in 2016. Other notable positions include serving as U.S. Ambassador to Juwai.com, co-founder of Uwai.com, and as host, moderator, contributor to leading brands such as Realogy, REMAX and more.

Berman is an advocate for female leadership and is active in organizations such as WomanUP!® and was the keynote speaker in 2021 for the Women’s Council of REALTORS®. A well-known media personality, Berman last appeared on CNBC’s Listing Impossible show that aired in 2020. She also has worked with many of the agents in the Million-Dollar Listing franchise and was a part of the MDLLA when the show first began. She has been fortunate enough to be called the go-to person in Hollywood for help in casting and storyline development for different production companies and networks, the company stated.

