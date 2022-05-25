Dave Parks

Broker/Owner

Judie Parks

Principal Broker/Owner, Director of Relocation and Business Development

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Parks & Weisberg, REALTORS®

Louisville, Kentucky

https://www.bhhsparksweisberg.com/

Region served: Greater Louisville and Kentuckiana

Years in real estate: Dave: 21; Judie: 30

Number of offices: 5

Number of agents: 110

Talk about being part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

Judie Parks: Dave and I became a Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices franchisee in 2014 and have been very happy. They always strive to do the right thing for us. Their presence in higher-end magazines has proven invaluable, and their Global Open House virtual series gives us access to agents all across the country.

Dave Parks: Being part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network allows us to scale in ways that would never be possible if we were an independent company.

Working together as siblings to run the company, how do you divide your responsibilities?

DP: Judie is the rudder. She is the principal broker, responsible for all that entails, while I’m the day-to-day operations person in charge of budget management, recruiting and sales training. We went through some growing pains when we first partnered up and bought the business, but we got through those very quickly. As siblings, we know each other very well. We are second-generation real estate professionals who have worked for our parents for as long as we can remember.

Tell us about your management style.

DP: We answer the phone 24/7. There is not one hour of the day over the last 10 years that we haven’t helped someone.

JP: That said, we do have an excellent management team in place.

What are you most proud of?

JP: We were one of the first Louisville brokerages to delve deeply into relocation, which is a large part of who we are today.

DP: In addition, we have a fairly large new-construction business. One of our clients is one of the Top 50 builders in the nation.

What’s the No. 1 thing agents like best about being part of the firm?

DP: A recent survey points to nearly 85% of our agents feeling as though they are part of the family. We try very hard to be supportive and caring.

How do you approach training and education?

DP: In addition to three weekly training sessions and several bootcamps throughout the year, one of my favorites is our weekly Coffee With Dave program. Agents can ask anything they’d like, and we talk them through it, which helps us stay current with what’s going on in the market.

JP: Then there’s Quick Pitch, where agents can talk about what they want and what they have. Besides being an excellent resource, it allows us to listen and share information.

Is there a specific motto/work philosophy that you live by?

JP: One notable example of how we work centers around our decision to build our newest office building during COVID. I don’t think there were many people who thought we could do it, but we did.

DP: “We can when others can’t, we do when others don’t, and we will when others won’t” is the philosophy we live by.

