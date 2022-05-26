Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily News.

A .realtor™ web address gets you instant recognition, elevates your marketing materials and helps you get found online faster. Offer more value to your agents by securing them a Free Professional Website ending in .realtor™ that can be customized to your brokerage’s brand! Learn more.