Harry Norman, REALTORS® will join the Belgian Economic Mission to the United States, exclusively representing the Atlanta real estate sector, the company has announced. With tour stops in Atlanta, New York and Boston June 4 through June 12, HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium and 300 Belgian businesses and government officials arrive at the Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta June 4 through June 6. Their visit is anticipated to be the largest delegation to the city since the 1996 Olympics. The participating Belgian companies and delegates will experience B2B meetings with appointed U.S. companies, seminars, networking events, panel discussions and keynote addresses over the course of the eight-day mission.

“It is an honor to represent Atlanta’s residential real estate market during this prestigious visit,” said Jenni Bonura, President and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®. “Our team’s experience with foreign relocation services complemented by being entrenched in the Atlanta community for more than 92 years makes Harry Norman, REALTORS® up for the task of shining a light on how incredible Atlanta is to do business and live. We are all looking forward to the upcoming visit.”

On Monday, June 6, Harry Norman, REALTORS® will participate as the representing real estate firm at the Breakfast Debate on the topic of a sustainable partnership between Belgium and the United States. Following breakfast will be a panel discussion on the opportunities and challenges of doing business in the U.S. (with a strong focus on the South) and end with break-out sessions, where the participants can talk to different service providers and organizations to obtain more information on a specific topic.

Harry Norman, REALTORS® representatives for the Belgian Economic Mission Breakfast Debate include:

Isabelle Gibson , Top Agent Harry Norman, REALTORS® and Member of Belgian American Chamber of the South

, Top Agent Harry Norman, REALTORS® and Member of Belgian American Chamber of the South Karen McRae , Senior Vice President, Managing Broker of Corporate & Consumer Business Services

, Senior Vice President, Managing Broker of Corporate & Consumer Business Services Gary Mills, VP of Commercial Real Estate Services

Gibson, McRae and Mills will also attend a dinner alongside Jenni Bonura, President and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®, and Lamia Bassim, Agent, Harry Norman, REALTORS® Atlanta North Office, where high-level officials for Belgian delegates will meet and network with American companies.

Alongside HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium will be a collection of notable figures including:

HE David Clarinval , Minister for the Self-Employed, SMEs and Agriculture, Institutional Reforms and Democratic Renewal, in charge of Foreign Trade

, Minister for the Self-Employed, SMEs and Agriculture, Institutional Reforms and Democratic Renewal, in charge of Foreign Trade HE Jan Jambon , Minister-President of the Government of Flanders and Flemish Minister for Foreign Policy, Culture, Digitization and Facilities

, Minister-President of the Government of Flanders and Flemish Minister for Foreign Policy, Culture, Digitization and Facilities HE Willy Borsus , Vice President of the Walloon Government, Minister of Economy, Foreign Trade, Research and Innovation, New Technologies, Agriculture and Urban and Spatial Planning

, Vice President of the Walloon Government, Minister of Economy, Foreign Trade, Research and Innovation, New Technologies, Agriculture and Urban and Spatial Planning HE Pascal Smet, State Secretary of the Brussels-Capital Region, responsible for Urbanism and Heritage, European and International Relations, Foreign Trade, Firefighting and Emergency Medical Assistance.

Additional United States attendance includes executive representatives from The Coca-Cola Company, Georgia Tech and Solvay Sustainability.

For more information, visit HarryNorman.com.