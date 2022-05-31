While selecting art is a personal process, knowing where to start can be challenging. You may be drawn to certain styles but don’t know where to display the art. Or, you may not be confident that your preferences will work in your home. While art can, and should, be interchangeable, some pieces are more natural fits in particular rooms. This guide will provide insight into the best types of art by room of your home.

Entry Space

Your home’s foyer or entry space is its first impression. In this spot, hang art that best represents your tastes, makes the most significant impact and can give a preview of what the rest of your home looks like. This might mean art that aligns with the style of your home, a statement-making piece or a piece of art that previews your home’s overall color scheme. Avoid displaying family photographs in this area so the space doesn’t feel too immediately personal.

Powder Bathroom

Like an entryway, a powder bathroom is a space that many of your guests will see. Hang a large scale piece of art in this space to visually make the room feel larger. Showcase your favorite artist or photographer or select a conversational piece that will leave your guests intrigued.

Main Living Area

As the space where you gather and spend the most time in, filling this room with your favorite pieces will ensure that you can spend the most time enjoying them. You can also incorporate different art styles in this main living space to prevent it from feeling overly designed. For example, incorporating modern art in a traditional area will help it feel more casual and relaxed, while hanging classic art in a contemporary space will help the area feel more grounded and collected.

Primary Bathrooms

Bathroom design can generally be described as soothing, playful or moody. Botanicals and other nature-inspired prints evoke an organic and relaxed feeling, which can lend to an overall spa-like effect. Abstract prints are another excellent choice for a bathroom, as they are easy to look at and contain soothing lines. To help contribute to a serene space, landscapes or water-inspired scenes can help you transport to somewhere far away as you wind down for the evening. Finally, in a children’s bathroom, whimsical patterns, prints and signs can lend to an overall playful aesthetic.

Primary Bedroom

The primary bedroom is an excellent place to hang art with personal meaning. Whether it’s filling the walls with framed family photos, or displaying art you collected on memorable vacations, the personal art you want to keep just for you is perfect for a primary bedroom.

Children’s Rooms

When decorating children’s rooms, it’s essential to give them input for their space while helping to guide them and make sure they don’t grow out of it in several years as their interests change. It is a great complement to fill a classically designed child’s room with whimsical art that reflects their interests. For example, if your little girl loves unicorns and rainbows, hang framed prints of unicorns and rainbows on subtle blush pink walls instead of adorning the whole room with wallpaper in that same print.

These loose guidelines can help you select artwork for your home in a stress-free, organized way.