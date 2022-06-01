The Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation, the charitable arm of the Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS®, recently raised $39,861 from its “Runway for Hope” Fashion Show at Glen Island Harbour Club in New Rochelle, New York. The event featured HGAR REALTORS® modeling fashions provided by Fox’s in Eastchester, Reveal in Rye and Family Britches in Chappaqua, and a silent auction offering everything from spa treatments to designer handbags and fine wine selections.

“We are so grateful to all who attended this exciting event and to our many sponsors who helped to make the event possible,” said Bonnie Koff, chair of the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation fundraising committee. “This funding will allow us to continue to support so many wonderful charitable organizations that make a real difference in the lives of both individuals and families here in the greater New York metro area and Hudson Valley.”

Established in 2003 and relaunched in 2013, the Hudson Gateway REALTOR® Foundation has donated thousands of dollars to charities and non-profit organizations serving the people of the New York metro area and Hudson Valley. The charities include: Feeding Westchester, the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Newburgh, Castle Hill YMCA, My Sister’s Place, Support Connection, Green Chimneys, Furniture Sharehouse, Make-a-Wish Hudson Valley, The Children’s Village, and more.

For more information, visit https://www.hgar.com/.