The Ebby Halliday Companies, a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®, has announced it has acquired Cornerstone Brokerage, based in Tyler, Texas, approximately 100 miles east of Dallas. In addition to Tyler, Cornerstone serves the residential and farm and ranch real estate needs of Smith and surrounding counties, Texas. It will now operate as Ebby Halliday Tyler, the company states.

“This is a very exciting day at the Ebby Halliday Companies as we further our commitment to serving the incredible communities of East Texas,” says Ebby Halliday Companies President and CEO Chris Kelly. “This acquisition brings together two like-minded, market-leading companies committed to the highest standards of serving our clients and communities.”

Travis Mathews, chief operating officer for the Ebby Halliday Companies, adds, “Today’s announcement is the ideal next step following our expansion into Jacksonville, allowing our Tyler and Jacksonville agents to create a growing network and expanded market. We are excited to become part of the Tyler brokerage community and to cooperate with our fellow brokerages and agents in the best interests of home buyers and sellers.”

Founded in 1997, Cornerstone has 19 agents and seven partners, and is celebrating 25 years in business this year, the company says.

“We believe those years of experience, along with, listening to and caring for the needs of our clients, have contributed to the growth and success of our company,” says Founding Partner and Broker of Record Andy Guinn. “Our agents and employees are dedicated not only to personal success but to our overall success.”

Adds Partner Melanie Baker, “Although smaller in number, our sales production ranks in the top of our market. This is due to our business being based largely on referrals and repeat clients, offering customer service on a personal level. Our track record of success speaks to the respect we have earned in the community.”

Says Partner Steven Farrell, “Joining the Ebby Halliday Companies takes us to an entirely new level. We now offer agents and their clients a dedicated and seasoned support team. As a member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, we’ve worked with the fine people at Ebby for many years providing relocation services to our clients. Their approach to business is very similar to ours—always putting people first.”

For more information about Ebby’s Tyler office, visit ebby.com.