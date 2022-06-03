ERA® Real Estate has announced the affiliation of ERA Treanor Real Estate in Southington, Connecticut, which serves the central region of the state, including Southington, Cheshire, Bristol, Wolcott, Plainville, New Britain, Farmington, Avon, West Hartford, Wallingford, Waterbury, Watertown, Middletown and Cromwell, a release stated.

The firm is owned and led by Jim Treanor, who started his real estate career in 2003 after graduating from college with a degree in marketing. A second-generation broker, Treanor purchased his father’s brokerage in 2018 and has been a multi-million-dollar producer since 2005, the company said.

Southington, Connecticut is a town located in Hartford County near the area that is known as “the insurance capital of the world.” Centrally located between New York City and Boston, ERA says the region is attractive to buyers because of its proximity to major highways for commuting and is a popular family suburb with a strong school system. Southington and its surrounding areas are home to diverse urban neighborhoods, charming New England small towns, rich manufacturing, and a labor force with the highest academic concentrations in the nation, a release stated. It is also home to Lake Compounce, the oldest, continuously operating amusement park in the United States since 1846.

“Jim brings a wealth of real estate knowledge and a commitment to exceeding service expectations to his business, a powerful combination that will only be enhanced as an ERA affiliated company,” said Sherry Chris, president and CEO of ERA® Real Estate. “As a hands-on, accessible leader, he is well-equipped to position his agents for even greater success with access to ERA’s innovative systems, robust referral network, turnkey technology solutions and proven training programs. We are excited to see the brand’s presence in Connecticut expand with the addition of Jim and his team to the ERA network.”

“One of the greatest benefits of affiliating with ERA® Real Estate is the comprehensive, robust suite of superior tools and technology designed to help our agents be more productive and successful,” said Treanor. “Our affiliation with ERA opens growth and recruiting opportunities, as well as value to our agents, which will aid in retention. It is the best of both worlds. We could not be more excited to be part of this widely-regarded, global real estate brand.”

