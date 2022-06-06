



Episode #32

Allan Dalton

SVP of Research and Development

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America

Overview

Industry icon Allan Dalton joins RealEdge podcast for an in-depth discussion on how to succeed and where we’re headed. An advocate for a client-facing industry, Dalton brings his 40-plus years of experience in the real estate industry to this wide-ranging conversation. Listeners will walk away with insights on how to better manage themselves as an agent, and a better understanding of how the industry has changed, is changing, and will continue to change in the future.

On this week’s episode, you’ll learn:

0:58 – Dalton’s story of his rich history in the real estate industry

2:11 – Dalton’s views on relationships in the real estate industry

2:56 – How both real estate and basketball foster simultaneous competition and collaboration

4:44 – How to check your competitive spirit when not working

6:06 – Dalton’s current projects and goals

11:10 – How Dalton formulates his goals

15:56 – Should agents have coaches?

21:10 – How blockchain and cryptocurrency will shape real estate

30:21 – The best next steps to growing as an agent

About Allan Dalton

“Legend” carries a lot of weight, but nothing else can accurately describe Allan Dalton. Currently the senior vice president of research and development at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and HomeServices of America, Dalton has held many high profile positions within the real estate industry. His past positions include executive vice president of Coldwell Banker New England Metro, president and CEO of realtor.com®, president and co-founder of TownAdvisor.com, and RISMedia’s own chief marketing officer. He is also the author of “Leveraging Your Links: How to do more business off- and online” and co-author of “Creating Real Estate Connections” with Gee Dunsten. Before entering real estate, he was a draft pick for the Boston Celtics in the 1971 NBA Draft.

