Last month’s cover of Real Estate magazine told the story of Real Estate Webmasters’ (REW) new Renaissance platform and how it’s taking the enterprise web space by storm, with tens of thousands of agents onboarded since its launch just over a year ago.

To support this phenomenal growth, and as part of REW’s commitment to doubling down on customer engagement, the company has made significant investments in both its account executive and account management groups, including hiring two SaaS (software as a service) industry veterans to helm the complementary groups.

Now running the account executive group as sales director is Julian Scott, a 20-year veteran of the SaaS space.

With over 20 years of technology sales experience, including stints at Colligo and Sage, Scott brings business development and marketing experience to global leaders, helping drive growth and transformation. An agent of change who brings extensive experience when it comes to solving business challenges and helping companies grow, Scott’s specialties include SaaS strategies and execution, enterprise software sales, channel programs, executive leadership, performance management, inbound marketing and demand generation.

The most important customer is the customer you already have

The counterpart to the account executive team is the account management/customer success group.

Leading the new team is Maria Gonzaga, who brings 18-plus years of customer success experience to REW from companies like Emerson and Baker Hughes.

At Real Estate Webmasters, Gonzaga and her newly expanded account management team are responsible for the entire customer journey—from onboarding to renewal. Their focus is to ensure agent adoption and customer satisfaction, with the goal of earning a five-star review and referral from every customer.

REW’s inbound account executive and account management groups have grown by over 250% in the past year in direct response to the demand for the new Renaissance product, and the company is excited to have both Scott and Gonzaga supporting its amazing customers.

“I could not be more thrilled to have Julian and Maria—and all of the new account executives and account managers—joining our team,” says Morgan Carey, CEO of Real Estate Webmasters. “The customer journey is critical, and ensuring an amazing customer experience for all of our amazing clients is a shared passion of all leaders at REW. I look forward to seeing what this new team can accomplish together as we continue to grow.”

For more information, visit www.realestatewebmasters.com.