Weichert Realtors® – The Zubretsky Group has announced that William Kallberg has joined its team of agents. Kallberg will represent home buyers and sellers in the Connecticut towns of Bristol, Burlington, Southington, New Britain, Farmington, Avon, Simsbury, Canton, Unionville, and Collinsville, the company stated.

“We look forward to working with William as he joins our family of real estate professionals,” said John Zubretsky Jr., broker/owner of Weichert REALTORS® – The Zubretsky Group. “He brings personal knowledge of the area and a commitment to the community to his new position. We know that he will be an asset to our clients in all their real estate transactions.”

Kallberg, who has lived in Bristol, Connecticut for more than 10 years, says that he wants to pivot his career in a way that allows him to be of service to the people in his community, he said. “I’m excited about expanding my professional repertoire by working with the experienced real estate team at Weichert Realtors® – The Zubretsky Group,” said Kallberg. “It’s satisfying to be able to work toward my personal goal of helping my community while I help individuals and families reach their goals in real estate.”

For more information, visit https://wrzubretskygroup.com.