Motto® Mortgage and wemloSM, have announced the appointment of industry veteran, Chris Erickson, as vice president of product and strategy for both brands.



Erickson brings nearly two decades of experience in the financial services industry, previously serving as vice president of product management for Guaranteed Rate, head of product for Rental Property Solutions at CoreLogic, assistant vice president and product manager for Mr. Cooper (previously Nationstar Mortgage) and holding various product management roles at CitiBank, Caliber and Primary Residential Mortgage, a release stated.

Throughout his career, Erickson has been heavily involved in the end-to-end mortgage origination process, overseeing the strategic, tactical product management, and development of mortgage origination workflow solutions, the company stated. Motto and wemlo say his work has also been integral to building proprietary systems that create improved, simplified and easy-to-use platforms for end users.

“We are thrilled to welcome Chris to the team to help propel the growth of these young, thriving brands,” said Ward Morrison, president and CEO of Motto Franchising, LLC and wemlo, LLC. “His extensive industry experience has allowed him to learn the challenges originators and consumers face in the home buying experience and he will work to develop solutions that improve and streamline the process for our franchisees and customers.”

The release states that in his new role, Erickson’s primary responsibilities include product management, the procurement and advancement of technology solutions, and overseeing the training department and support teams for Motto Mortgage and wemlo. For the Motto Mortgage brand, Erickson’s primary focus is to ensure the product ecosystem for franchisees is streamlined. He will also work to introduce new technology to the mortgage broker network that will allow franchisees to build and scale their businesses more effectively. For wemlo, Erickson will focus on enhancing the existing loan processing platform to improve user experience and continue building unique and innovative technology solutions for the mortgage brokerage channel.

“I’ve always prided myself on being a leader who turns ideas into action, leveraging my refined skill set to take a concept from ideation to go-to-market in the most effective way,” Erickson said. “I am excited to join the Motto and wemlo teams during this time of rapid growth and am honored to be leading the charge in the development of an origination platform that is poised to disrupt the mortgage industry.”

For more information, visit www.MottoMortgage.com.