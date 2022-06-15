NAR PULSE—Want a win-win-win for your brokerage? Jump on the C2EX bandwagon and join the 2022 Challenge. You’ll energize your agents, rev up your brokerage’s reputation and put your business in the running for a free Premium PR Package. Don’t delay, start today!

RPR®-ClimateCheck® integration now available

ClimateCheck® is now available to REALTORS® in RPR®. ClimateCheck is a climate risk data provider that combines real estate, science and technology experience. Its goal is to help property owners make more informed decisions about how to manage, sell and buy real estate.

Celebrate National Homeownership Month with RTRN

There’s no place like home—and there’s no place like Right Tools, Right Now to find the free and discounted tools you need to help your clients navigate their way through the home-buying experience. Check out June’s limited time offers.