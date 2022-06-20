For more than 25 years, Brian Buffini, founder and chairman of Buffini & Company, has analyzed and predicted the state of the real estate market. His latest biannual real estate report, the 2022 Mid-Year Bold Predictions, will offer cutting-edge statistics on where the market is, where it’s going and what you need to do to recession-proof your business and life.

The broadcast will feature:

A market update, including insights on housing inventory, inflation and mortgage rates from Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist and SVP of Research at the National Association of REALTORSⓇ

Tactics real estate professionals can implement to weather the storm

Ideas that will prepare you to handle inflation, avoid burnout and fuel your business for the long haul

Buffini is well-regarded for the accuracy of his predictions. Among other events, he predicted the Great Recession and the current housing inventory shortage. With the recent increase of interest rates sure to send ripple effects through the industry, real estate professionals should take advantage of the opportunity to hear what Buffini believes is next for real estate.

The 2022 Mid-Year Update will broadcast on Monday, June 27 at 10 a.m. Pacific (1 p.m. Eastern). You can register for the broadcast here.