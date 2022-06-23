Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily News.



Setting up custom pages in RPR® is something your brokerage might not be utilizing. However, it’s easy to pull off and this quick video shows you exactly how to do it! RPR® walks you through the process and explains the advantages. In no time your RPR® Reports will convey important messaging to clients about sales statistics, business philosophies, company info, awards and recognition, etc.

Watch the video to learn more!