Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty recently hosted the Top Producers Party. The purpose was to celebrate the company’s award-winning REALTORSⓇ on their exceptional accomplishments throughout 2021.

The gathering was held at the premier five-star Sawgrass Country Club. The brokerage rolled out the red carpet for more than 165 REALTORSⓇ and their guests. The company’s exclusive Hollywood Glam event provided a spectacular celebration with gourmet fare, libations, and lively entertainment.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty makes it a habit to publicly honor its highest achieving professionals. An awards ceremony recognizing professionals’ contributions to the company is held annually at the University of North Florida.

“We congratulate our team on their outstanding achievements,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty CEO Kevin Waugaman. “Our tremendously talented, passionate and dedicated Realtors have made our company the leading real estate firm in Northeast Florida. We are so grateful and appreciate their character and their contributions to elevating the industry.”

