WIth titanic shifts affecting nearly every aspect of real estate, getting the straight story from experienced, expert voices has never been more important. As national demographics restructure, regulations evolve and new markets emerge, RISMedia is hosting the biggest names and sharpest minds who are plugged in to everything that can affect your business—from the delicate macroeconomic balances that dictate supply and demand to the specific impacts midterm elections could have on residential real estate.

REGISTER TODAY

At RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange kicking off September 6, keynote speakers will delve into these technical, complex and important issues that are certain to affect your business, including:

Opening Keynote: The State of Real Estate

In our Day 2 Opening Session, HomeServices of America CEO Gino Blefari looks at the current landscape for residential real estate, providing strategies for the most pressing challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for the fourth quarter, and how to set the stage for succeeding in 2023.

Demographics are Destiny in the Housing Market: A Q&A Session with Bright MLS Chief Economist, Dr. Lisa Sturtevant

The housing market is cooling in response to persistently high inflation and rising mortgage rates. But underlying demographic fundamentals suggest a solid market moving forward over the next 7-8 years. Right now, we have a demographic structure with a large number of Millennials in prime home buying ages, fueling demand. At the same time, we have a large population of Baby Boomers staying in their homes longer, constraining supply. This high demand-low supply environment – fueled by demographics – will characterize the housing market for several years. But how will new economic realities impact the preferences and opportunities of buyers and sellers? And what happens next? How will demographics shape the housing market decade and what can we do to anticipate changes?

How a Changing Political Landscape May Impact Your Business

As the midterm elections rapidly approach, the political landscape stands to change dramatically. In this special presentation, RESPRO CEO Ken Trepeta provides a breakdown of the regulatory and legislative issues that stand to impact residential real estate the most—for better or worse.

With over 100 expert speakers, more than 25 presentations covering a huge swath of relevant and urgent topics in real estate and the chance to network with 500 forward-thinking industry leaders, this event is an opportunity that cannot be passed up for any real estate magnate.

For more information and to register, visit: https://www.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange/