The WAV Group real estate consulting and research firm has announced a partnership with McLaughlin Ventures to provide expanded mergers and acquisition (M&A) services to brokerage, property management and technology firms and lenders in the U.S. In addition, the collaboration of McLaughlin Ventures and WAV Group is advising foreign investors in the U.S. residential real estate industry, the company announced.

Real estate entrepreneur Mark A. McLaughlin, a strategic advisor to real estate industry CEOs, brings deep personal experience leading all aspects of strategic planning and M&A execution, the WAV Group stated. McLaughlin’s proficiency stems from his leadership across a dozen mergers and acquisitions as CEO and the largest individual shareholder of Pacific Union International. McLaughlin purchased the San Francisco-based real estate firm from GMAC Home Services in 2009 with sales of $2 billion and nurtured its expansion across the West Coast to sales of over $14 billion before selling to Compass in 2018, WAV said.

“Our partnership with Mark delivers a depth of experience that is unmatched in our industry,” says WAV Group Partner Victor Lund. “This collaboration with our current team including M&A veterans, George Slusser and Finley Hair makes The WAV Group the undisputed leader in M&A consulting in the real estate industry today.”

“Teaming up with Victor Lund and Marilyn Wilson, co-founders of the WAV Group, is such an exciting and strategic fit for me,” says McLaughlin. “Their values, approach to client services and industry reputations are impeccable. Together with George Slusser, Managing Director of WAV Group M&A, our industry relationships, negotiating experience and operating experiences will serve our clients in an extraordinary way. The difference is experience.”

At WAV Group, the M&A Advisory Division offers a comprehensive range of quality services for clients. McLaughlin joins a team that has participated in over 300 acquisitions and mergers with purchase prices exceeding $1.1 billion. The division handles a wide range of deals, ranging from small mergers or partnership buy-outs to the largest, most complex industry transactions.

“Having Mark’s experience on both the selling side and the acquiring side will be hugely beneficial to companies that will benefit from this strategic independent counsel,” says Marilyn Wilson, WAV Group founder and managing partner. “With record consolidation in the industry at a high, and senior leadership searching for executable succession plans, Mark’s experience is key to meeting the motivations and expectations of our clients who need strategic guidance as they look to the future.”

