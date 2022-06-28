JPAR® – Real Estate has announced details of its stable growth and profitability summit. The event is focused on providing agents with highly valued tools and resources to confidently navigate the real estate market over the next 12 months. Tom Ferry showcased, “The Shifting Market Playbook,” event and spoke to over 1,000 JPAR® – Real Estate professionals.

“We are very excited to share the playbook and prepare our agents for the year ahead,” said Mark Johnson, president of JPAR® – Real Estate. “Our initiative focuses on teaching our agents how they may achieve stable growth and profitability in a changing market. As an independent, privately-owned company, we can make decisions for the long term without the pressures of Wall Street. This financial flexibility enables us to focus on providing the tools, tactics and technology necessary for JPAR® brokers and sales associates navigate the shifting market while keeping more money in their pockets.”

The coaching and thought leadership event covered essential methods to generate business during a shifting market, including:

Five slides every agent must have to educate buyers, sellers and investors

Seven plays every top agent runs to drive real results

Eight referral strategies to generate more listings

JPAR® – Real Estate has developed a ‘Shifting Market Playbook’ space inside of their cloud-based, OneStop HUB, enabling agents with instant, real-time access to highly-valued resources and tools to confidently navigate a shifting real estate market.

“We are hyper-focused on mentoring and empowering our associates to build and sustain their businesses,” said Shannon Ashkinos, vice president of connections and career services. “JPAR® was founded by top producers for top producers. Our goal is to continuously empower JPAR® sales professionals to stay on the leading edge of the new market dynamics as the real estate market transitions through industry-leading coaching and training.

For more information, visit franchise.jpar.com.