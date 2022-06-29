Never underestimate the power of solid relationships when building a business. At least that’s an ethos that Monique Mitchell, an agent with eXp Realty of California, has run her business on since starting her career.

“I’m not one to chase sales volume,” says Mitchell. “When you have systems in place and good relationships with people and your clients, that will come.”

Last year was a prime example of this very notion for Mitchell, who tallied $16 million in sales volume—admittedly her highest-grossing year.

“It was a wonderful year, but I know it’s because of the people I have working with me, and I attribute that to Rocket Mortgage,” she says.

While Mitchell’s partnership with Rocket Mortgage began five years ago, she says that she was familiar with the company’s product offerings well before that, thanks to her time spent as a notary agent.

“They were always streamlined and easy for my clients to sign and complete,” she says.

Mitchell was impressed with the level of communication and ease of the process, which ultimately sowed the seeds for a longstanding relationship that has helped her business blossom over the years.

Since partnering with Rocket Mortgage, Mitchell says that excellent communication and a seamless process have helped her increase sales volume and expand her team.

“I have six people on my team now, and I’ve been able to grow and connect them to Rocket Mortgage’s products,” she says.

Mitchell has leveraged Rocket ProSM Insight to simplify the mortgage process for her clients from start to finish, while also monitoring their progress. She says the portal has helped her mitigate any hurdles and hang-ups that could slow the process down for her clients during a transaction.

Even as Mitchell recovered from a serious surgery last year, she notes that her business didn’t skip a beat, thanks largely to her team at Rocket Mortgage, who helped keep the transaction process moving smoothly.

“It wasn’t stressful for me because everything is facilitated with their portal,” says Mitchell, who also praised the work of Jonathan Sawkin, a Triple Crown Rocket Pro Banker who serves as her primary contact.

“We have such great communication, and we are in sync,” says Mitchell. “That communication is gold, and I wish all lenders were like that.”

When it comes to serving her clients, Mitchell doesn’t believe in saying “no.” Instead, she admits that she tells them “not right now” while she tries to find solutions to help get people on track toward homeownership.

According to Mitchell, Sawkin and his team have allowed her to do that through flexibility and a genuine willingness to assist her clients.

“Being able to have a competitive tool in this market by having a fully verified loan from a lender that is taking the time to verify your assets and credit upfront, so you have that before you make an offer on a home, is the key to success with my clients,” says Mitchell.

Mitchell has her sights set on continued growth as far as her team and sales volume are concerned—and she points to Rocket Mortgage and its products as having an integral role in her plans.

“There is no limit to success when it comes to working with Rocket Mortgage,” concludes Mitchell.

The above article is sponsored content. For more information, visit RocketPro.com/RealEstate.