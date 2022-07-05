While there is no indication that housing prices will level off, it is likely that real estate sales will slow down in the summer months. Use this downtime to your advantage by reviewing your database and reconnecting with former clients.

Satisfied customers are an incredible source of future sales and referrals, especially in today’s hyper-competitive market. Referred business comes with a built-in level of trust that can shorten the gap in building a business relationship. Leverage these techniques to turn past clients into new opportunities.

Brush up on your communication skills. You’ve probably heard the saying, “You can catch more flies with honey than with vinegar.” All relationships are best approached with positivity, and when kindness is at the forefront of your communication, it is easier to open closed doors.

If your first two quarters were heavy on conversations fueled by negotiation, you may need to adjust your style. Choose to connect with past clients with words that focus on “we” versus “I,” reminding them of the positive experience they had working with you.

Review your notes. Before you reach out, look at your client’s record to see if there is a natural reason to contact them. For example, an upcoming birthday or life milestone is a great reason to send a card. Perhaps you noted that they are an avid sports fan and can choose to connect on their favorite team’s victory.

If your database is slim on notes, reach out to share timely updates on market changes or just say “hello.” Make this your starting point to log each client interaction in a reliable customer relationship management system so that you always know what to say when reaching out.

Update clients on market changes. Reconnect with former clients by providing timely updates about today’s market. By sharing information relevant to real estate or homeownership, you become their trusted expert and are top of mind when they are buying or selling.

If you already send a monthly mailing to prospects, add your former clients to this mailing list. Remember to add a handwritten note with the first mailing to acknowledge that you lost touch and that you are looking forward to bringing them back into your community.

Host a client appreciation party. With a little preparation, you can plan a memorable experience that’s sure to get your clients talking.

Planning your next client party can be a breeze. Be sure you are working at least a month in advance of the event date, and have a strong plan to follow up with your guests.

People love to be thought of, and when you make the move to reconnect, it can bring joy to their day. Considering that the National Association of REALTORS® has identified that 75% of buyers would use their agent again or recommend their agent to others, reconnecting with past clients is a smart marketing tactic.

Working with a coach is an effective way to refine your business plan, refresh your communication skills and have the confidence you need to stay accountable and reach your goals.

