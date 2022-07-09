Above: 1153 Main Street, Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts

In this month’s edition of Great Spaces, we explore an iconic style and take a closer look at four properties with unique centurial elements.

Property highlights:

Where: Nyack, New York

Listed For: $2,250,000

Features: 5,016-square-foot home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms

Added Appeal: Wrap-around veranda and back garden with heated pool, patio and spa

Built in 1790, this eye-catching home in Grandview-on-Hudson conveys old-world charm with a posh-yet-practical French verve. We spoke to Seta Tunell at Christie’s International Real Estate, the home’s listing agent, who shared her favorite design elements of this property.

Joey Macari: What makes this a “Great Space?”

Seta Tunell: It’s almost impossible to drive along the river and not notice ‘Periwinkle.’ The iconic Greek Revival jewel with its commanding views of the Hudson appeals to a variety of buyers who are attracted to its ease and elegance, its proximity to the city and the Rivertown lifestyle it affords to those lucky enough to call it home. It’s a classic, grand and gracious home with widespread appeal—and has always been my personal favorite.

Property highlights:

Where: Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts

Listed For: $9,500,000

Features: 5,355-square-foot property with eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms

Added Appeal: Elegant open floor plan leading to an open-air porch with stunning views

Built in 1896, this seaside home adorned with coastal shingles and set away among lush greenery reveals interior neutrals with pops of print elements. Elise Jeffress Ryan of LandVest, the home’s listing agent, discusses how the property’s rich history enhances its broad appeal.

JM: How does the home’s historical perspective play into its wow factor?

Elise Jeffress Ryan: Just down the beach from this house, paddle-wheel steamships used to dock at what is now the Big Pier, bringing vacationers to Martha’s Vineyard. Looking out onto the wide front porch is an oval window that reflects its late 1800’s style. What has changed little is the magnificent and spacious porch facing Vineyard Sound. The prominent doorways and windows, leaded Palladian works of art, provide light and warmth as they have done for 125 years in this completely renovated, history-laden West Chop community of the North Shore.

Property highlights:

Where: Southwest Harbor, Maine

Listed For: $4,370,000

Features: 3,384-square-foot cottage with five bedrooms and four bathrooms

Added Appeal: Scenic views of Somes Sound, the Cranberry Islands and the Acadian Mountains

Originally built as a dance hall in the early 1900s, Dartholm, a gracious shingle-style cottage, represents a bygone era traditionally styled off the quaint boating lifestyle that frames its surrounding Southwest Harbor. We spoke to Story Litchfield, a listing agent at LandVest, who shares her thoughts as to how Dartholm’s nuances work in its favor to attract prospective buyers.

JM: What are some of the more impressive subtleties in this listing?

Story Litchfield: Once the summer residence of the president of Dartmouth College (hence its name), Dartholm is reminiscent of shingled seaside cottages in the quiet coastal villages of Maine. Decorative interior beams reflect a more laid-back, rustic style, and whimsical cutouts of different ocean motifs on the exterior window shutters are unusual accents.

Property highlights:

Where: Deer Isle, Maine

Listed For: $4,995,000

Features: 4,600-square-foot estate with three bedrooms and seven bathrooms

Added Appeal: Interior, custom ironwork, passenger elevator on the second floor

Built in 2001, this majestic estate situated on the iconic rocky coastline overlooking the Penobscot Bay is evocative of classic-era Maine, with wood and champagne undertones displayed in its consummate design. Here, Story Litchfield details how its aesthetics are intricately reflected in its traditional style and setting.

JM: In what ways is the coastal grandmother style evident within this property?

Story Litchfield: The design of Stonescape was influenced by the traditional Maine summer cottages that once lined the coast. It offers classic architectural details with modern amenities and an escape from modern life. Tall ceilings, large interior wooden columns, coffered ceilings and extensive granite foundation stonework are just some of the hallmarks of this incredible residence that harken back to days gone by.

For more information, visit www.christiesrealestate.com.

