Josh and Jen McConnell had no idea, when they attended the same South Carolina high school, that they would one day meet and marry in Charleston and create a concierge-style real estate team, McConnell Real Estate Partners (Chsestates.com) representing high end homes in greater Charleston and its nearby islands.

Their paths diverged after graduation, Josh pursuing an MBA at Clemson University while Jen studied marketing at Ashland University in Ohio. Later, as Jen pursued her passion for real estate while still a college junior, Josh began a career in international finance.

But as fairy tales would have it, love blossomed when their paths met a decade later in Charleston, and they married in 2010. Jen continued her real estate career, investing, and purchasing the couple’s first home while Josh traveled internationally on business.

Life took another turn when their daughter, Bennett, was born in 2016, and again with the birth of son Bodhi in 2017—and in April of this year, the pair launched McConnell Real Estate Partners based in Isle of Palms, South Carolina, currently a team of five with a promise of personalized service at the highest level and a personal quest to aid in supporting pediatric cancer research.

Barbara Pronin: What was it that changed your directions after Bennett was born?

Josh McConnell: For one thing, we knew it was time for me to stop traveling. We had already established a residential real estate investment company, and Jen was receiving honors at Keller Williams for her achievements as a top agent and luxury home specialist, so we decided to join forces and launch our real estate partnership.

BP: And then came your son, Bodhi.

Jen McConnell: Yes—and at five months, Bodhi was diagnosed with Stage 3 Neuroblastoma. It was a blow, but by the grace of God and after four rounds of chemotherapy, he was diagnosed cancer-free—and we established the McConnell Foundation to raise awareness and funds for MUSC Children’s Hospital and pediatric cancer research. We hosted a gala dinner dance fund-raiser in June, and a portion of every agency commission is set aside for that purpose. Thus far, we have been able to donate more than $50,000.

BP: That’s a powerful motivator for your whole team. As leaders, how do you divide the workload?

Jen McC: Josh, as chief operating officer, is a licensed agent as well. With me as broker in charge, we co-manage the team, which currently includes two more sales agents and a transaction concierge. We also have an out-of-house marketing team and a roster of photographers and videographers on call, because our goal as a concierge agency is to provide the ultimate in service, expertise and professionalism to our very special buyers and sellers.

BP: What does concierge service mean, exactly?

Josh McC: In addition to being there for them 24/7, we provide some unique amenities for our clients such as a complimentary moving truck to help make their transitions seamless—a truck we make available to local schools and churches when it is not needed for a move. We will home-deliver treats at holiday times, and we’re planning a fun pop-up with local artisans in our Isle of Palms office in the fall.

Jen McC: Part of our goal as well is to ensure the success and well-being of our agents. Each is exceptional in their own right, and they have really become part of our family. We meet often as a team, but we’re also there to provide one-on-one coaching and encouragement when they need it, and to act as an objective third party when issues need to be resolved.

Josh McC: In essence, we encourage our agents to find their own lanes, but they know we are always available to provide support when they need us.

BP: What kinds of properties do you typically represent?

Jen McC: We list and sell properties everywhere in greater Charleston, but we specialize in high-end waterfront and island properties running into the mid-millions. We also have an active investor clientele. Charleston is an attractive destination and island life is idyllic. Isle of Palms, where we live, for example, has six miles of white, sandy beaches, a world-class golf, tennis and beach resort, and some of the most elite addresses in coastal America.

BP: Today, you are a very new team. Are you looking to grow in the near term?

Josh McC: Selectively, yes, as our business grows. We waited a long time to jump in and take control of our world, and our objectives are very clear. There is always a place for an agent who is dedicated to superlative client service.

Jen McC: We have been very fortunate in many ways, and we are all about relationships. Two of my best friends today are former clients – and I think our mission statement says it all. Our wish is to leave a legacy of enriching the lives of our team members, our clients, and our community for generations to come.

For more information, visit https://chsestates.com/.

A recently closed McConnel team listing:

1259 Barksdale Road

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Sold at $4.1 million

A one-of-a-kind custom home set on deep-water with almost 1.7 acres on Hobcaw Creek, private boat ramp and separate guest quarters with almost 600′ of water frontage. This home is a boater and entertainer’s dream home with ample indoor and outdoor space consisting of three separate structures, open flowing living spaces and water views from almost every room in the home.





