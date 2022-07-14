Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. was recently named to Franchise Business Review’s third annual “Culture100” list, which recognizes the top 100 franchise brands with the best cultures, the company has announced.

Franchise Business Review provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on franchisee satisfaction and performance; the 2022 ranking was based on survey results collected from franchisees in the areas of brand vision, team culture, honesty and integrity, and overall support, a release stated.

The company announced that Weichert was among more than 300 franchise brands, representing more than 30,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 12 questions that looked at perception of brand vision, team culture, honesty and integrity, and overall support, they said.

“One of our top priorities has always been to build and maintain a strong family-like culture throughout our team and our network of franchisees,” said Bill Scavone, president and chief operating officer of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “Our service team members have done an amazing job creating a culture of trust and support with our franchise owners. Those ideals have extended to our network of franchisees, with owners constantly offering ideas and support to others throughout the franchise system.

“It’s very gratifying to see our franchisees’ satisfaction with the Weichert culture in these survey results,” continued Scavone. “We go all in to provide a personal touch in our support and are grateful they appreciate our relationship and culture we have created together.”

Weichert noted that 2022 has been full of honors for Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. In addition to earning this placement on the “Culture100” list, the organization appeared on Franchise Business Review’s rankings for “Top 200 Best Franchises,” “Top Franchises for Women,” “Top Low-Cost Franchises” and “Top Recession-Proof Franchises.” Entrepreneur Magazine also recognized Weichert earlier this year, naming the organization to its “Franchise 500” and “Top Low-Cost Franchises” lists.

For more information, visit www.weichertfranchise.com.