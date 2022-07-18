As part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s agenda to advance environmental justice, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has released a list of its programs included in the Administration’s Justice40 Initiative.

According to a release, President Biden created the Justice40 Initiative to deliver 40% of the overall benefits of climate, clean energy, affordable and sustainable housing, clean water, and other investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution.

“HUD’s mission is rooted squarely in service to disadvantaged communities and to ensuring equity and justice for the communities we serve. As an agency, we are committed to supporting neighborhoods that have been disinvested for generations and overburdened by pollution and the impacts of climate change,” said Secretary Marcia L. Fudge. “I am happy to announce that 24 of HUD’s programs align with President Biden’s goal to address environmental injustice by investing in underserved communities.”

The programs included in the announcement create affordable and sustainable housing and meet a range of different housing needs for individuals and communities, including single- and multi-family housing and housing for seniors, persons with disabilities, and tribal communities, the HUD release stated. The programs also serve communities that have been impacted by disasters, and that need to partner with the federal government to spur local economic growth. These HUD programs align directly with President Biden’s initiative to address environmental justice and make sure no communities are left behind, HUD said.

By releasing HUD’s list of covered programs, communities and the general public will have greater visibility and transparency into the role HUD plays in the federal government’s coordinated effort to support disadvantaged communities that are marginalized, underserved, and overburdened by pollution and other impacts of climate change, HUD said.

HUD’s 24 programs covered in the Justice40 initiative are as follows:

Choice Neighborhoods Community Development Block Grant—Disaster Recovery Community Development Block Grant—Entitlement/Non-Entitlement Grant* FHA Mortgage Insurance for Single-Family Housing (MMI Fund) FHA Mortgage Insurance for Multi-Family Rental and Other Housing (GI/SRI Fund) HOME Grants Housing for the Elderly—New Units Housing for Persons with Disabilities—New Units Housing Trust Fund Lead Hazard Reduction and Healthy Homes Grants

Native American Programs:

Competitive Set Aside for Construction and Rehabilitation Indian Community Development Block Grants Native American Housing Block Grants Title VI Loan Guarantee Program Native Hawaiian Housing Block Grants Public Housing Health Hazards Rental Assistance Demonstration Self-Help and Assisted Homeownership Opportunity Program (SHOP) Tenant-Based Rental Assistance (Housing Choice Vouchers) Project-Based Rental Assistance Public Housing Fund Housing for the Elderly – Contract Renewals Housing for Persons with Disabilities – Contract Renewals Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS

Project-Based Rental Assistance Public Housing Fund Housing for the Elderly – Contract Renewals Housing for Persons with Disabilities – Contract Renewals Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS

