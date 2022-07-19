Most team leaders we coach want to accomplish work/life balance while running a highly profitable, growing and successful team with year-over-year increases in sales, revenue, marketshare and profit. This can be achieved, yet it requires many disciplines and systems in place in order to create results and incredible month-after-month growth and sustainability.

Making the shift of growing from a mid-size team to a large team will require you to think and act like a brokerage. After all, many of our teams are as large in sales production and GCI to offices within a larger brokerage or franchise.

If you are trying to scale and grow your team by agent count, production, profitability or all three, here are six proven methods that will have you operating at peak performance:

Set expectations and create weekly accountability. You set the tone and the bar for your team every day, and especially when they join you. How you onboard agents and what your expectations are will define their success. Be sure to communicate exactly what is expected in writing. Setting goals and laying out the actions that must be executed daily and weekly to achieve those goals is also your role. Additionally, having weekly accountability meetings with each of your agents and team members will create thriving team members and amazing success.

Know your numbers. It surprises me how many team leaders/owners don’t know their numbers. You need to know weekly and monthly revenue. Your most important number is the top-line revenue to your team after you pay your agents. Your break-even number is also important. Create a system to track your KPIs for the month for:

Monthly revenue for new and closed sales

Number of new listings and sales units per day/month

Number of new recruits (licensed and new)

New mortgage, title, insurance and home warranty or other partner affiliates that are part of your tracking system.

Share your monthly listing and new sales goals at every meeting. You must be driving the momentum of new listings and sales—and you can do this through sales meetings, coaching and communicating constantly.

Conduct sales meetings that drive listings and sales. Having a weekly, not monthly, sales meeting will create wildly successfully results and a winning team culture. Share the goals for listings and sales for the month, quarter and year with your team. They contribute to the success of the team, and success is contagious. Meeting in-person and making your sales meeting content invaluable will ensure that your team benefits from attending and that they each experience great value from the meeting.

Coach and build the middle for increased top line revenue. Coaching your agents to success means working with them individually. Provide new and experienced agents valuable coaching on a weekly basis on lead generation, conversion strategies, how to set listing appointments, how to use your tools to succeed and how to close. Team leaders and managers across the country use my exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ Strategy to build a $10 million pipeline of buyer and seller leads. These agents' combined pipelines result in $75 – $175 million in combined pipelines, which leads to $450,000-plus in team revenue for the entire group's combined pipelines. It will dramatically double and even triple your team's production and revenue. Click the link below to get my free eBook for my exclusive GoldMine Pipeline™ System and Strategy and start it today with your team. You too can see the potential business of each of your agents as well as your own and then see the total for your entire team. It's pretty amazing, and it will help drive all of you to even greater success.

Recruit on purpose with a plan. Most team leaders do not have an on-purpose, written recruiting plan for growth. There are many strategies to successfully recruit both new and experienced agents to your team. Having a plan for how many agents you want to join on purpose will create the scaling of agent team members for you every week and month, and with an on-purpose and strategic plan, you will get to the size team you desire. Write the plan to include creative ways to attract new and experienced agents to your team. You need to know your value and be able to communicate it in a way that each recruit will see the monetized value you offer for them to join your team. Show the value and how they can grow their business dramatically through your training and systems while only having to focus on listing and selling, and you will be able to recruit successfully. Track and measure your recruiting efforts weekly. Focus on having a minimum number of recruiting appointments each week for new and experienced agents.

Provide agent incentives and a compensation package. All sales industries have incentives because they incentivize agents to perform at a higher level. Include contests, prizes, awards, and monthly and even weekly recognition. Using gamification and leader boards as well as celebrating individual and team goal achievement will help you create the culture and team that you want for retention, development and recruiting. Trips, cruises, spa days, happy hours and shopping days are all some of the best trip incentives I have seen. The incentives you create into your culture will build your team’s listings and sales production, but it will also build trust, loyalty and a thriving team that is one 100% committed to their business and achievement of the team’s overall goals as well.

You can create the greatest winning sales team you want, but it all starts and ends with your commitment, dedication and leadership. Communication is the key to creating a highly successful team, and it must be a culture of constant and consistent communication. Each person on your team must be bought into your vision and mission both individually as a group. Share it and live with them every day. Help them achieve greatness and you will be hitting your team goals as well.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 25 years of experience in real estate as a top agent, broker, and executive responsible for over 750 agents and over $1.7 billion in annual sales volume. Sherri offers her exclusive and proven methods through custom, one to one coaching and tailored consulting services. Sherri is a highly sought-after keynote speaker delivering high energy and real solutions audiences love. Sherri has been named a RISMedia Real Estate Newsmaker in 2020 and 2021 as an Industry Influencer and Thought Leader. She is the author of the Sherri Johnson Academy, an on-demand learning platform as well as the 90-Boot Camp. Sherri is a preferred coach, consultant and speaker for top 10 international brands and brokerages and can dramatically increase your company’s revenue and profits. Visit www.sherrijohnson.com for more information.