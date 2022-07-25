Mark Pasquesi

President and Designated Managing Broker Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

Chicago, Illinois

https://www.bhhschicago.com/

Region served: Northern Illinois, Southern Wisconsin, Southwest Michigan and Indiana

Years in real estate: 23

Number of offices: 25

Number of agents: 1,400

Favorite part of your job: For me, what makes real estate so enjoyable is that it’s completely relationship-based and people-focused.

Best advice for new agents: You need to have the desire and drive to constantly learn.

Talk about being part of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network.

It’s amazing to be part of something so powerful. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices has always conveyed trust, integrity, stability and longevity, and it now comes with this global real estate network and unmatched media presence.

Tell us about your management style.

At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago, we’ve created a culture of communication and collaboration. I look to identify and hire the best talent, and place people in positions that play to their strengths. Rather than put people in a defined role, it’s critical to place them in a position that gives them the autonomy to create their own role and achieve professional and personal success.

How do you see your market evolving throughout the rest of the year?

COVID taught me that trying to predict where a market is going is next to impossible, however, this year looks to be a solid one. If the market moderates, many buyers who have been sitting on the sidelines will reengage because the market won’t be as competitive. I think we’ll see fewer multiple offers, and we’ve already seen a slight uptick in homes for sale. There’s still a lot of demand, but we’re slowly seeing more homes come on the market; 2020 and 2021 were the best and second-best years in real estate, and I think 2022 will be the third-best.

What is the most significant trend positively affecting your business right now?

As somebody who values the relationship side of the business and the people, one of the most positive trends that excites me is the new agents getting into the business. Real estate has been done the same way for a long time, and as it evolves and changes, we’re attracting newer people from different industries, and I love that. We’re seeing attorneys, people from advertising, marketing and even the hospitality industry becoming agents. They value the care, attention and resources our company provides, and have transitioned from other successful careers to make a successful career in real estate.

How does your company stay flexible and current?

We consistently evaluate where we are, what we are and how we’re doing it. Just because something has worked in the past doesn’t mean it’s still relevant or necessary to do it that way. Our “Move Confidently” anthem is all about the “change-your-life” moment in real estate. Buyers, sellers and renters want experienced real estate agents they can trust by their side, backed by a great brand like Berkshire Hathaway. We’re a great company today, but we want to be a better company tomorrow and even better in the future.

How are you preparing your agents for the future?

To prepare our agents for the future, there has to be constant learning. We offer robust training, coaching and sales workshops to help our agents with their business and strategies for the current market. The market is changing at a pace we’ve never seen before, and training is at the core of everything we do.

For more information, visit berkshirehathawayhs.com.