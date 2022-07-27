Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has added privately held mortgage firm CMG Financial to its Solutions Group, the company has announced. This program consists of preferred business resources for LeadingRE’s global network of 550 market-leading real estate firms.

CMG Financial has been active in the real estate industry since 1993 and operates in all 50 states and the District of Columbia, a release noted. The company focuses on responsible lending practices, industry and consumer advocacy, product innovation, and operational efficiency. As a direct lender, CMG originates, processes, underwrites, and funds their own loans, limiting the time it takes to close real estate. CMG’s mortgage solutions include HomeFundIt, the down payment crowdfunding platform, to the All In One Loan, the company stated.

“Mortgages are not one-size-fits-all. CMG Financial allows homebuyers to get a realistic idea of their budget and gives them more negotiating power when they make a real estate offer,” said Jeff Kennedy, LeadingRE vice president of sales/partnerships. “We look forward to sharing CMG Financial’s low down payment options, reliable pre-approval and innovative mortgage products with our members as a resource for their clients.”

“The team at CMG Financial is very excited about the relationship with the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World,” said Chris Harris, senior vice president, national joint venture manager at CMG. “The companies in the LeadingRE network are best-in-class in their respective markets across the country. Their success lies in their entrepreneurial spirit, unwavering focus on the customer experience, and a passion to execute consistently—values that have similarly guided CMG Financial as an industry leader. Our aligned values and respective successes make the relationship between CMG and LeadingRE a natural fit for both organizations.”

To learn more, visit www.cmgfi.com.