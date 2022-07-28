The Corcoran Group, LLC has announced the launch of new affiliate Corcoran Sawyer Smith. The firm formerly known as Sawyer Smith Residential, owned and led by Timothy Sawyer Smith, serves Hoboken and Jersey City. The announcement, made by Pamela Liebman, president and CEO of The Corcoran Group, marks an expansion for the brand in the tri-state area market.

Corcoran Sawyer Smith is also welcoming the firm formerly known as Hudson Place Realty Inc. to its operation. Founded in 1979, Hudson Place Realty is led by Jon Sisti and will now also operate as Corcoran Sawyer Smith, the company stated.

“I’m thrilled that we’re growing our footprint in our neighboring New Jersey with Corcoran Sawyer Smith, especially as they’re welcoming team members on day one,” said Liebman. “With Jersey City/Hoboken serving as a key feeder market in and out of New York City, this decision was a strategic one. There are plenty of eager clientele and the area is simply a lovely place to live. I look forward to seeing all that the Corcoran Sawyer Smith team will do as stewards of our growing brand.”

Sawyer Smith has practiced real estate for more than 20 years, having started in New York City and later moving across the Hudson River to work in the Jersey City real estate market, a release noted. After 11 years in new construction sales and marketing, he transitioned to residential sales with the launch of the brokerage that bears his name, founded in 2012 with only two agents. Over the next 10 years, the firm became a driving force in the community, the firm stated, and today, the company recently reached the number three position in total sales volume in Jersey City overall, they said.

“As a young agent starting in real estate in the mid-1990s in New York City, the Corcoran brand for me represented the very best in properties and professionalism. Fast-forwarding 20 years now, having the opportunity to represent this legacy in New Jersey is quite surreal,” said Smith.

“Having run a successful boutique real estate firm for more than 35 years, I am delighted to merge with Sawyer Smith and thereby Corcoran,” added Sisti. “Both companies have impressed me throughout the years. We share similar values, principles, and company cultures. We’re very excited to take things to the next level.”

