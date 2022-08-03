Bright MLS, which serves over 100,000 real estate professionals from Pennsylvania to Virginia, recently announced the launch of Media Sync, a new tool that eliminates the need for listing agents to manually download, save and upload their listing photos one by one into Bright MLS. Instead, Media Sync allows agents to upload images from the professional photographers they work with directly into their listing, speeding up this critical step of the listing management process.

Bright MLS recently completed a successful beta test of Media Sync with three partners (HomeVisit®, Real Tour, Inc. and TruPlace) and a variety of agents across Bright’s footprint. The results were that Media Sync saved them time, and also eliminated the need for them to utilize valuable storage for photos, as they are now moved directly from their chosen vendor’s website. Listing photos that previously took from 15-30 minutes to manage were successfully uploaded in just seconds.

“Virtual tours, floor plans and rich, compelling photos are the foundation of a great listing,” said Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS president and CEO. “Bright’s Media Sync dramatically speeds up moving these important assets through the listing management process. Our beta testing partnerships were a resounding success. Bright’s subscribers can now look forward to a faster, simpler media upload and management experience.”

“We were pleased to be selected to partner with Bright MLS to participate in the Media Sync API beta, enabling a single-click push of labeled photos and virtual tour links from our Client Portal directly to an agent’s listing in just seconds,” said Bob Cusack, CEO of TruPlace. “We are very satisfied with the seamless outcome and positive response from agents during the beta and look forward to a successful full launch and continued collaboration.”

“At HomeVisit, we give real estate professionals the marketing tools they need in a single workflow so they can get to market and sell properties faster,” added Mark Spraetz, senior leader at HomeVisit by CoreLogic. “We were thrilled to collaborate with Bright MLS on Media Sync which gives our customers the power to publish their HomeVisit photos, property websites and floor plans to their listing in seconds with a single click, greatly streamlining and simplifying a once time-consuming process.”

Media Sync is the latest innovation from Bright MLS, following the recent successful launches of Teams and Teams Pro. Both are now being utilized by nearly 1,000 teams across Bright’s footprint, enabling them to establish their team in the MLS; build the team’s brand recognition and visibility on listings; route workflows more efficiently; and easily track volume and rankings, all within Bright’s system. These tools and advances put brokerages’ and agents’ valuable time at the forefront by eliminating cumbersome steps, clicks and manual tracking.

More details about Media Sync are available at BrightMLS.com/MediaSync.