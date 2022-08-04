The days of prospective buyers showing up in droves for home viewings, a phenomenon seen across the country during the pandemic, may be over.

Home showings declined again year-over-year in June, according to recent data from ShowingTime’s Showing Index®, a monthly data tracker, which will be welcome news to house hunters concerned about fierce competition. But, even though showings were down 18.7% from last year, activity was still significantly higher than pre-pandemic levels.

This dip in showings, the latest indicator that the housing market is in the process of cooling down, was not uniform across all regions. The West experienced a 44.1% drop, while the Northeast, where three cities in Connecticut ranked among the Top 10 performers nationally, fared comparatively well with only a 10.9% reduction in viewings. The Midwest and the South sustained more middling decreases of 16.7% and 25.9%, respectively.

Burlington, Vermont, a small, lakeside city 40 miles from the Canadian border, led every market in showings per listing for the second consecutive month. The New England city is also one of the only markets where showings per listing increased significantly year-over-year.

Top 25 markets by performance:

Burlington, Vermont

Ratio of showings to listings (StL): 13.58

Year-over-year change (YoY): 9%

Month-over-month change (MoM): -14%

Rochester, New York

StL: 10.18

YoY: -16%

MoM: -11%

Cleveland, Ohio

StL: 10.16

YoY: -18%

MoM: -15%

Richmond, Virginia

StL: 9.96

YoY: -15%

MoM: -16%

Hartford, Connecticut

StL: 9.85

YoY: 1%

MoM: -13%

New Haven, Connecticut

StL: 9.82

YoY: -4%

MoM: -13%

Bridgeport, Connecticut

StL: 9.73

YoY: -9%

MoM: -19%

Akron, Ohio

StL: 9.71

YoY: -17%

MoM: -18%

Manchester, New Hampshire

StL: 9.41

YoY: -25%

MoM: -9%

Bloomington-Normal, Illinois

StL: 9.27

YoY: -2%

MoM: -25%

Grand Rapids, Michigan

StL: 9.26

YoY: -24%

MoM: -18%

Dallas, Texas

StL: 9.24

YoY: -30%

MoM: -16%

Kansas City, Missouri

StL: 9.22

YoY: -18%

MoM: -11%

Virginia Beach, Virginia

StL: 9.18

YoY: -16%

MoM: -14%

Buffalo, New York

StL: 9.17

YoY: -22%

MoM: -13%

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

StL: 9.02

YoY: -1%

MoM: -12%

Tulsa, Oklahoma

StL: 9.01

YoY: -9%

MoM: -12%

Trenton, New Jersey

StL: 9.00

YoY: -13%

MoM: -19%

Baltimore, Maryland

StL: 8.92

YoY: -21%

MoM: -16%

Washington, D.C.

StL: 8.89

YoY: -20%

MoM: -12%

Columbia, South Carolina

StL: 8.85

YoY: -23%

MoM: -14%

Toledo, Ohio

StL: 8.85

YoY: 1%

MoM: -13%

Oshkosh, Wisconsin

StL: 8.83

YoY: 2%

MoM: -9%

Appleton, Wisconsin

StL: 8.82

YoY: -4%

MoM: -13%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

StL: 8.82

YoY: -13%

MoM: -11%

The takeaway:

“Most markets are experiencing a slowdown in buyer activity, especially compared to the historically high traffic seen last year,” said ShowingTime Vice President and General Manager Michael Lane, in a release. “While summer is a slower time of year for real estate compared to spring, the dip we’re seeing compared to last June suggests this slowing is more about a rebalancing of an overheated market than just marking the end of the home shopping season.”