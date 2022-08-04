With a daily array of headlines dishing out alarming and often confusing updates on the state of the U.S. economy, it’s difficult for brokers and agents to read between the lines and get to the heart of the matter. Yet getting a grasp on the reality of today’s market conditions is essential for keeping business moving forward and for guiding real estate consumers through these disconcerting times.

RISMedia is tackling this topic head-on during a special presentation by leading economic and real estate market authority, Dr. Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of REALTORS®. At RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place September 6 – 8 at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., Yun will keynote the following session:

Tuesday, September 6, 2022

How Inventory, Affordability and Inflation are Impacting the Market

NAR Chief Economist Dr. Lawrence Yun breaks down the biggest economic issues affecting the real estate market as we close out 2022 and prepare for 2023. From rising rates to affordability woes, Dr. Yun separates fact from fiction so brokers and executives can accurately plan for what’s next.

Brokers and real estate executives will be able to utilize Yun’s economic analysis to evaluate the strength of their business model for current times—and for the future. Top brokers will cover this subject in-depth during a special panel presentation later that day:

In it for the Long Haul? Evaluating the Staying Power of Your Business Model

For today’s franchise and independent real estate brokers, competition comes in more shapes and sizes than ever before, from VC-backed firms to completely virtual models. In this session, brokerage leaders discuss how they’re adapting their current business strategies to maintain a strong position in the face of evolving real estate models.

Moderators:

Shaival Shah, CEO & Co-Founder, Ribbon

John Featherston, CEO, RISMedia

Panelists:

Rick Haase, President, United Real Estate

Terrie O’Connor, Founder & President, Terrie O’Connor REALTORS®

Chad Ruggles, SVP, Vylla Home

Tim Foley, Executive Vice President, Anywhere Real Estate Inc.

These are just two of the more than 25 presentations and panel discussions taking place during the two-and-a-half day CEO & Leadership Exchange, in which more than 120 brokerage and brand executives and industry leaders will participate as speakers and panelists. Attendees will also have several opportunities to connect with more than 400 of their peers during exclusive networking events taking place throughout the event.

